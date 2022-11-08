Chapel Hill ISD asks for community input on arming teachers, staff through Guardian Plan

The Chapel Hill ISD is considering arming teachers and staff in an effort to add security on campuses.

Chapel Hill ISD is asking the community for input on implementing the School Marshal Plan and Guardian Plan on its campuses.

The plans are designed to arm teachers and staff to ensure a quicker response to serious threats, like having an active shooter on campus.

Potential guardians are interviewed by school administrators, where they are screened for physical ability and psychological demands. Once a potential guardian is selected by the administration, they are sent to the training course.

Several school districts in East Texas have already adopted the plan, with Tyler ISD being the latest back in August.

The CHISD trustees are asking for input from the school community through a survey where parents, guardians and community members can provide their opinion on the programs.

"As a school district, we're constantly evaluating additional measures that we believe will increase safety and security for the school district. And, you know, safety is the number one priority for the district and, and that's why we're doing so," said Shawn Scott, chief of police at Chapel Hill ISD.