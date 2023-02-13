Chapel Hill ISD board votes to call $113.9 million bond election in May

During a specially-called school board meeting Monday, the board approved calling for voters to decide if a bond should pass during the May 6 election.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — After a previous bond vote failed last year, Chapel Hill ISD trustees voted Monday evening in favor of holding a $113.9 million bond election in May.

During a specially-called school board meeting Monday, the board approved calling for voters to decide if a bond should pass during the May 6 election.

If passed, the bond would fund the following projects:



Preposition A:

- Build a new Junior High

- Construct CTE addition to high school to connect to main building

- Six new classrooms at Jackson Elementary

- Six new classrooms at Wise Elementary



Preposition B:

- Multi-purpose activity center



Preposition C:

- Replace current operations and transportation facility

In the last May school board elections, CHISD's $125.24 million bond, which included two propositions seeking to build a new junior high and career and technology education facility, failed to get enough votes to pass.