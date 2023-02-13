Chapel Hill ISD board votes to call $113.9 million bond election in May

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — After a previous bond vote failed last year, Chapel Hill ISD trustees voted Monday evening in favor of holding a $113.9 million bond election in May.
During a specially-called school board meeting Monday, the board approved calling for voters to decide if a bond should pass during the May 6 election.
If passed, the bond would fund the following projects:
Preposition A:
- Build a new Junior High
- Construct CTE addition to high school to connect to main building
- Six new classrooms at Jackson Elementary
- Six new classrooms at Wise Elementary
Preposition B:
- Multi-purpose activity center
Preposition C:
- Replace current operations and transportation facility
In the last May school board elections, CHISD's $125.24 million bond, which included two propositions seeking to build a new junior high and career and technology education facility, failed to get enough votes to pass.
That bond also sought to fund building a new operations and transportation facility, renovate the office and library at Kissam Intermediate, build new classrooms and renovate the gym and office at Wise Elementary, build new classrooms and renovate the gym at Jackson Elementary, and build a new multi-purpose activity center.