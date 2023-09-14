x
Chapel Hill ISD power restored, schedule back to regular dismissal

Parents who are willing to pick up their children early are able to do so.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Power has been restored at several Chapel Hill ISD campuses on Thursday. 

This comes after a reported power outage affected numerous campuses, according to Belen Casillas. 

Power has been restored at the following campuses:

  • Wise Elementary
  • Jackson elementary
  • Kissam Intermediate
  • Chapel Hill Junior High School
  • Chapel Hill High School

Parents who are interested in picking up their children early are allowed to. 

ONCOR will update if any weather conditions continue to affect future power outages. 

