Chapel Hill ISD power restored, schedule back to regular dismissal

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Power has been restored at several Chapel Hill ISD campuses on Thursday.
This comes after a reported power outage affected numerous campuses, according to Belen Casillas.
Power has been restored at the following campuses:
- Wise Elementary
- Jackson elementary
- Kissam Intermediate
- Chapel Hill Junior High School
- Chapel Hill High School
Parents who are interested in picking up their children early are allowed to.
ONCOR will update if any weather conditions continue to affect future power outages.