Chapel Hill ISD credits mask mandate for significant decrease in COVID-19 cases

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Chapel Hill Independent School District says the number of positive COVID-19 cases has decreased significantly district wide since the temporary mask mandate was approved by the Board of Trustees.

"The number of reported positive cases on Aug. 30 was at 109 and reached a high of 117 on Sept. 2," CHISD said in a statement. "As of Sept. 21, there are 19 positive cases which include 15 students and four district employees. The mandate took effect Tuesday, Aug. 31 which requires masks to be worn inside a school building for all indoor classes and activities. Chapel Hill ISD has 3,400 students enrolled and has employed 595 staff members. "

The district says medical staff from all campuses have also recorded a reduction in the number of staff and students reporting two or more symptoms in connection to COVID-19. The number of district-administered COVID-19 tests, at all campuses, has significantly decreased compared to the week of August 30 through Sept. 3.

“Thank you to the School Board, parents, and students for helping us reduce the spread and exposure of the virus COVID-19 at our campuses," said Chapel Hill ISD Superintendent Lamond Dean. "We also ask that everyone do their part by staying home if you are feeling sick."