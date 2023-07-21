Chapel Hill ISD educator named Region 7 Elementary Teacher of Year

Elementary Teacher of the Year Esparza is a second-grade dual language teacher at Wise Elementary in Chapel Hill.

KILGORE, Texas — Region 7 Education Service Center announced Joanna Esparza from Chapel Hill ISD and Schrundagale Griffith from Longview ISD were named Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year, respectively, for Region 7. Both educators will represent Region 7 as semifinalists in the 2024 Texas Teacher of the Year.

Esparza and Griffith were nominated by their local school districts for their exceptional commitment to student success, their passion to initiate activities that improve instruction, and their willingness to make meaningful contributions to education, the ESC said in a press release.

Elementary Teacher of the Year Esparza is a second-grade dual language teacher at Wise Elementary in Chapel Hill.