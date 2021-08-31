Chapel Hill ISD implements temporary mask mandate

TYLER, Texas — Starting Tuesday, Chapel Hill ISD students and staff now have to wear masks indoors after a policy change due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Chapel Hill ISD trustees approved a temporary mask mandate on Monday night in an effort to help mitigate virus spread. The previous policy allowed mask-wearing to be optional.

Before approval, the board heard from about seven people, including three against and four in favor of the mandate, during public comment. Russell Hopkins of the Northeast Texas Public Health District and Superintendent Lamond Dean also gave presentations on area COVID-19 cases.