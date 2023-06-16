Chapel Hill ISD inspires creativity during summer LEGO camp

Using LEGOs to teach math can help sharpen cognitive skills, and kids can practice lining up blocks, sorting by color and using the bumps to solve problems.

TYLER, Texas — For many, LEGOs are a fun hobby. The self-locking bricks are colorful, inspire creativity and help with motor skills. To harness the power of creativity and fun, Chapel Hill ISD kicked off summer camp at some of its campuses to not only keep children learning but having fun. The camp includes a week of utilizing LEGOs to play and learn at Kissam Intermediate School.

“They come, they're excited to learn and just interacting with them with the themes and incorporating it into our teaching has been really fun just to see them actually engaged and loving learning,” said Erica Ramirez, dual language kindergarten teacher at Wise Elementary.

