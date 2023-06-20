Chapel Hill ISD launching new after school childcare program

The new program starts on Aug. 16 and will offer families of children in kindergarten through the sixth grade an affordable childcare option.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — The Chapel Hill Independent School District is partnering with the Mentoring Alliance to offer parents the option of after school childcare.

The new program starts on Aug. 16 and will offer families of children in kindergarten through the sixth grade an affordable childcare option.

“As we increase parent and family engagement in Chapel Hill ISD, we are so excited to bring this program to our community that offers families affordable childcare,” said Ellie Perez, Parent and Family Engagement Coordinator.

Program details

This program will cater to kindergarten through the sixth grade. It will be held Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The after school program will be held at Wise Elementary located at 10659 State Hwy 64, Tyler.

Students will be provided with a snack everyday.

Daily transportation will be provided by the CHISD's transportation department to Wise Elementary.

The cost of this program is based on income and financial aid is available for families who qualify. Additional discounts can be provided for families with multiple children and school district employees.

Activities

The children participating in this afterschool program will receive homework assistance, group activities, and mentorship opportunities.

An optional opportunity during the afterschool program is a faith-based book study led by after school mentors.

For more information parents can contact Belen Casillas, Communications Director of CHISD at (903) 566-2441.



