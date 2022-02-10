Chapel Hill ISD, Literacy Council partner to offer free English classes for East Texas adults

The classes are available at no cost and open to any adult in the surrounding East Texas communities.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Family members of Chapel Hill ISD staff and students gathered Tuesday night inside Jackson’s Elementary with high hopes and dreams of improving their lives. Thanks to a partnership with the Literacy Council of Tyler, members of the community now have the chance to learn basic English skills for free.

The classes are available at no cost and open to any adult in the surrounding East Texas communities.

Jadwiga Walters, Chapel Hill ISD director of Bilingual and ESL programs, said the adult students will be provided with a textbook, workbook and a code for the computer program.