Classes will resume as normal on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Chapel Hill ISD in Mount Pleasant has canceled classes for Friday.

According to the district, around 6:40 a.m., district officials were notified of a water leak.

"Tri-County assessed the situation, and the school district will be without water minimum of 2-3 hours," the district said. "Due to this situation, preparing meals is not feasible.