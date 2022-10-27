x
Chapel Hill to relaunch male-dominant role model program for students

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Chapel Hill ISD is bringing back its Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students) program that will allow male-figures an opportunity to volunteer inside campuses at a supportive level for students.

According to Ellie Perez, parent and family engagement coordinator for Chapel Hill ISD, the district saw a need for the program to return after the COVID pandemic in order to connect students, staff and the community.

Watch D.O.G.S was mostly held in elementary campuses before but will now extend to junior and high school students with a new program called "All Pro Dad."

