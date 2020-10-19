Chapel Hill vs. Mabank set for Oct. 23 canceled; Chapel Hill gets win due to forfeit

Chapel Hill will move to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in district play. Mabank will now be 4-4 overall and 0-5 in district.

TYLER, Texas — Chapel Hill's game against Mabank that was originally set for Friday, Oct. 23, has been canceled due to COVID-19.

According to Chapel Hill ISD, Mabank will forfeit the game, handing Chapel Hill the maximum 15-0 win.

Chapel Hill head football coach Jeff Riordan says all sub-varsity games (7th grade, 8th grade, freshman and JV) will be played as scheduled.

Last week, Spring Hill ISD had to cancel its district matchup with Liberty-Eylau de to COVID-19.