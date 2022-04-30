New SWEPCO charge adds to East Texans' utility cost woes

The effect on commercial, industrial, municipal, and lighting rate classes will vary, the company said.

LONGVIEW, Texas — East Texans' utility bills will see price increases in three ways in the coming months, with AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. announcing a new charge related to the February 2021 winter storm.

SWEPCO recently announced it is implementing a new fuel surcharge equaling $5.96 for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. The effect on commercial, industrial, municipal, and lighting rate classes will vary, the company said.

The surcharge was approved by the Public Utility Commission of Texas to recover fuel costs associated with the 2021 storm and is being spread over five years.