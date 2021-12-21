Charges filed against Nacogdoches man for making gun accessible to child

Miguel Garcia, 30, was charged with a Class A misdemeanor of Making a Firearm Accessible to a Child.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A Nacogdoches County resident was booked into the jail Tuesday after being charged with a misdemeanor in an accidental shooting that injured a child earlier this month.

Miguel Garcia, 30, was charged with a Class A misdemeanor of Making a Firearm Accessible to a Child. He was arrested in Nacogdoches and booked into the jail Tuesday morning.

On Dec. 5, 2021, Garcia was at a family cookout at 13000 block of state Hwy. 21 W. and had been shooting a .380 semi-automatic handgun with family members, including 10-year-old and 13-year-old boys. Garcia told investigators he set the firearm down on the tailgate of a pickup truck at the home, and that he believed he’d unloaded the firearm before leaving it unattended.

During the cookout, the 10-year-old accidentally discharged a single round from the gun, hitting the 13-year-old in the face, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The teenager was taken to a local hospital and treated.

Garcia told investigators he thought he’d ejected the magazine and cleared the chamber of rounds before placing the firearm on the tailgate.

Section 46.13 of the Texas Penal Code states making a firearm accessible to a child is a Class C misdemeanor. The charge can be enhanced to a Class A Misdemeanor if the firearm is discharged and causes serious bodily injury or death.