1 dead, charges pending after Panola County wreck

Officials later determined Williams was intoxicated when the crash happened, DPS said.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Charges are pending after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers say a driver was intoxicated when he hydroplaned and hit a tree in Panola County, killing his passenger early Sunday morning.

DPS said Mitchell Williams, 18, of Carthage, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet (Chevy) passenger car eastbound on FM 2517 at an unsafe speed about 11 miles southeast of Carthage. The vehicle, which was on a wet roadway, then hydroplaned.

Williams lost control of the Chevy, which slid into the south bar ditch where it spun and struck a tree with the right passenger side, according to DPS.

His passenger Devin Smith, 18, of Carthage, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to an area funeral home. Williams was seriously injured and taken to a Carthage hospital, DPS said.