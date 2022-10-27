"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" coming to Lufkin

This free event will be held at UBank, located at 2120 S. First St. in Lufkin.

LUFKIN, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank and Deep East Texas Resource Center will be holding A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event on Friday, Nov. 4.

This free event is open to the public. Snack bags with jelly beans, juice, pretzels and popcorn will be distributed to children, while supplies last, to symbolize the goodies the kids had for their Thanksgiving meal in the Charlie Brown classic holiday special.

The cartoon will be shown in the bank parking lot and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to sit on.

“The Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is a great way for families to kick-off the holiday season,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank.

“This event reminds East Texans about the true spirit of the Thanksgiving season and the needs of so many families impacted by hunger in our area," said Cullinane. "We are asking for donations of plastic jars of peanut butter. Peanut butter is high in protein and just one jar can make 16 sandwiches for a hungry family.”