Slow-speed chase leads to discovery of meth, paraphernalia in Kaufman County

The pursuit originally began in Henderson County after deputies attempted to pull the suspect over for a traffic violation.

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the help of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, arrested one person for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, attempting to destroy evidence and a parole violation.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Billy Wayne Cantrell was arrested after Henderson County Deputies attempted to pull Cantrell over for a traffic violation in the 800 block of West Main Street.

Cantrell accelerated and began a slow speed chase toward Seven Points.

Deputies noticed Cantrell moving about in his vehicle and making several hand signals.

Cantrell came to a stop in Kaufman County after turning onto a dead-end road and had to be removed from the vehicle.,

A baggie of meth and broken glass pipes used to smoke the drug were found in the driver’s seat.

Cantrell was charged with possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, attempting to destroy evidence and a parole violation.