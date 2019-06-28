LONGVIEW, Texas — The reigning UIL 6A-DII football state champions finished their 2018 season 16-0, were honored by the Texas House of Representatives, received some serious bling and met Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.

And now, Longview Lobo fans can relive their historic season via the Longview Transit.

Longview Transit

On Thursday, Longview Transit debuted their newly wrapped Longview Lobos State Championship bus. The project was a collaborative partnership between Longview Transit, Longview Independent School District and Fast Signs.

Longview Transit

So, if you see it traveling down the road, throw up your "rockin' L" and show your Longview pride!

Longview Transit

RECAP THE LONGVIEW LOBOS' HISTORIC SEASON:

RELATED: Longview Lobos to be presented with state championship rings April 4

RELATED: WATCH: Matthew McConaughey delivers personal speech to Longview Lobos football team

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey joins Longview Lobos at capitol for state championship honor

RELATED: Rep. Jay Dean files resolution honoring Longview Lobos' state championship, undefeated season

RELATED: RECAP: Longview Lobos' championship season

RELATED: Longview Lobos to celebrate state championship with victory parade

RELATED: Longview wins first state title in 81 years

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey wishes Longview Lobos 'good luck' in UIL State Championship game