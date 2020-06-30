CHECK IT OUT: What is there to do in Jacksonville? This map will tell you!

If COVID-19 has put a dent in your summer travel plans but you’re still itching to try something new, how about a “staycation."

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — If COVID-19 has put a dent in your summer travel plans, but you’re still itching to try something new, how about a “staycation."

Well, look no further, because the City of Jacksonville has got you covered.

The city's tourism department has put together a guide with nearly 70 spots to check out.

The goal is to help visitors have an idea of what there is to do in Jacksonville, know what dining options they have and help their shopping experience in the downtown area.

“This guide fills a demand which our hotel and shop-owners says visitors have been asking for.” Says, City Manager Greg Smith. “We have had many conversations and it is a suggestion that consistently came up.”