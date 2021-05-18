YOU SHOULD KNOW: Check out the incredible super blood moon lunar eclipse on May 26

The eclipse will occur at 6:14 a.m. (CT), according to NASA. So, be prepared to get up early if you want to see this rare celestial event.

TEXAS, USA — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Jan. 2019.

An incredible astronomical event will occur in late May and you don't want to miss it!

"Over several hours, the Moon will pass through Earth's shadow, causing it to darken and usually become reddish in color," NASA said. "The red color comes from sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere – a ring of light created by all the sunrises and sunsets happening around our planet at that time.

Because of the reddish color, a lunar eclipse is often called a "blood moon." Just how red it will look is hard to predict, but dust in the atmosphere can have an effect (and keep in mind there have been a couple of prominent volcanic eruptions recently.)

According to NASA, lunar eclipses take place when the Moon is full, and this full Moon happens when the Moon is also near its closest point to Earth in its orbit, often called a "supermoon."

"Unlike solar eclipses, which you should never look at, it's safe to view lunar eclipses with your eyes," NASA said. "And unlike solar eclipses, which tend to have a narrower viewing path, lunar eclipses are at least partly visible anywhere on the planet's night side."

NASA says eclipses happen at the same moment no matter where you are on Earth, but what time your clock reads during the eclipse depends, of course, on your time zone. The best viewing for this eclipse is in the Pacific Rim – that's the western parts of the Americas, Australia and New Zealand, and Eastern Asia. For the U.S., the best viewing will be in Hawaii, Alaska, and the western states.

"For the Eastern U.S., the eclipse begins for you during dawn twilight," NASA said. "You may be able to observe the first part of the eclipse as the Moon just starts to darken, but the Moon will be near or on the horizon as Earth's shadow begins to cover it."

The farther west you are, the more of the eclipse you'll be able to see before the Moon sets that morning. Those in the western half of the country will be able to see almost the entire eclipse.

The eclipse will occur at 6:14 a.m. (CT), according to NASA. So, be prepared to get up early if you want to see this rare celestial event.