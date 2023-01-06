Cheetah at Caldwell Zoo gives birth to three cubs

Caldwell Zoo is a member of the Cheetah Breeding Coalition, meaning that the Tyler zoo works closely with other accredited zoological groups to breed the animals.

TYLER, Texas — The Caldwell Zoo in Tyler just added some major growl power with beautiful new additions - three cheetah cubs.

Some would call this a cheetah-a-licious announcement! Mom Orchid gave birth to her three babies Wednesday night.

Zoo spokesperson Paul Swen said Orchid was pregnant for 93 days - the average gestation period for cheetah babies is 90 to 93 days.

The first cub was born around 7:40 p.m. The second and third came in a few hours later at 11:24 a.m. and three minutes before midnight respectively, Swen said.

According to the zoo, both the mother and her children are doing great. Their father's name is Flap, who came from the Cincinnati Zoo. The zoo shared a photo of Orchid taking care of her cubs in their enclosure.

Zoo officials said the mother is very attentive to her cubs, who are comfortably nursing.

The newborn cheetahs mark an achievement for the Caldwell Zoo's breeding program, which works to support the conservation of cheetahs and educate the public about the animal's importance.



“Our whole team at the zoo is so happy to announce this news of a new litter of cheetah cubs born here. The cheetah keepers work tirelessly on the welfare and wellbeing of the cheetahs in our care,” said Steve Marshall, President and CEO of the Caldwell Zoo. “Now, we will give the young family everything they need to grow and thrive.”

The keeper team at the zoo closely observed Orchid throughout her pregnancy. She has a private area with several choices of dens to choose and she selected a custom-built exterior den.

Orchid and her cubs need peace, quiet and privacy.



“The first few hours are crucial,” said Ricki, a keeper for the Mammals 1 department. “We definitely want Orchid to do the mothering, but sometimes first-time mothers don’t have the instincts they need to care for the offspring. In that case, we’d have to gather up the cubs and bottle-raise them in order to save them.”

The Caldwell Zoo is a member of the Cheetah Breeding Coalition, meaning that the Tyler zoo works closely with other accredited zoological organizations to responsibly breed the endangered species.

Orchid, the mother, was brought to the Caldwell Zoo from the White Oak Conservation Center in Florida. She was carefully introduced to suitors, Flap and Junya, from the Cincinnati Zoo. Orchid selected Flap as her mate and the three cubs are the offspring of their union.



“This isn’t just a big deal for the zoo,” said Kara, a keeper with the Mammals 1 team. “it’s a big deal for an endangered species. Every one of these cubs is precious.”