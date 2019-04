CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible electrocution at a power plant on Lake Stryker.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies received the call to the scene at Stryker Creek Power Plant at about 3:28 p.m.

According to Instanews Cherokee County reported the man was pronounced dead after being flown to the hospital by helicopter.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.