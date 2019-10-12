CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday night.

According to the CCSO, 16-year-old Kylee Elise Stewart-Voss was first reported missing at 11:18 p.m. Monday night to the sheriff's office.She was last seen at her home in the Shadybrook community before 8 p.m. that night.

Kylee is a white female who is about 5'3'' and 140 lbs. The sheriff's office does not have any information as to what she might be wearing.

If you have any information on Kylee's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office 903-683-2271.