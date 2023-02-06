Cherokee County bookkeeper indicted for stealing more than $300K, money laundering

"Any further public comment will be limited until after the trial," the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office said.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A Cherokee County employee has been indicted in connection with allegations of stealing $300,000 or more over a roughly five-year period.

According to the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office, former bookkeeper Gina Upshaw was indicted by a local grand jury on the following charges:

Theft by a public servant over $300,000

Tampering with a governmental record

Money laundering

The DA's office says the indictment followed a 15-month investigation by the Texas Rangers and an audit by forensic auditors, Burkey Firm.

She was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Jail Friday.

Sheriff Brent Dickson said his office and the Texas Rangers were actively looking for her to serve a warrant. She was pulled over Thursday in Rusk and was cooperative.

Indictment documents allege that on or about Oct. 1, 2016 until around Dec. 31, 2021, Upshaw acquired $300,000 or more from Cherokee County tax accessor-collectors and the Cherokee County Tax Accessor-Collector Office without consent.

It was presented to the grand jury that this money was obtained during one scheme.

According to the document, Upshaw also knowingly made a false entry or alteration into a government record on or around May 1, 2021.

According to the Jacksonville Progress, Upshaw received an award in 2019 for working for the county for 15 years.