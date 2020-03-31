CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cherokee County, according to county health officials.

According to the Cherokee County Public Health Department, the latest patient has traveled within the United States.

"Health care providers and public health will remain in contact with this confirmed individual, as well as with anyone that interacted with this individual, if they believe they may be at risk of infection," the CCPHD said.

The CCPHD would like to remind everyone to take these simple steps:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.

As of Tuesday, March 31, at 6 p.m., there are 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas: