CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Cherokee County Game Warden Brian Bearden is asking for information regarding a pregnant white-tail doe deer that was found shot.

According to a Lake Jacksonville Association Facebook post, the deer was found at the water's edge near the far end of Cat Creek last week.

Lake Jacksonville Association

If you have any information, you may contact Brian or the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-793-GAME.

A possible reward of up to $1,000 if there is a conviction. All callers and information will be kept anonymous.

