CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Cherokee County has issued a burn ban Monday, according to Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

During this time frame, no outdoor burning is allowed.

In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.

To check out other counties in Texas with current burn bans, click here.

