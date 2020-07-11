Cherokee County Jail cited for five compliant issues, including mold, other sanitation issues

An inspector with TCJS found five infractions at the jail on Oct. 15, according to the inspection report.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has deemed the Cherokee County Jail non-compliant on five different issues, citing sanitation failings and failure to provide required exercise to inmates, among other things.

Regarding facility maintenance, the inspector noted seeing mold in the showers, no water in one of the dayroom sinks, a lack of hot water in some sinks, no lights in the dayrooms, no water in a bathroom sink, an inoperable intercom and a broken smoke detector.