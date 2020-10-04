CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Cherokee County officials announced the county's first death from COVID-19 complications.

The patient was hospitalized and had underlying medication conditions.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones," County Judge Chris Davis said in a statement. "We are facing extraordinary circumstances and continue to urge everyone that this virus is real, it is deadly, and we must continue to maintain social distancing and adhere to the local, state, and federal recommendations."

County officials urge residents to practice social distancing guidelines and good hygiene to keep themselves safe and prevent the spread of the virus.

So far, there have been 15 deaths in East Texas out of 343 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 2

Angelina County - 16

Bowie County - 37, 5 deaths

Camp County - 3

Cass County - 5

Cherokee County - 6, 1 death

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 38

Harrison County - 12, 1 death

Henderson County - 8

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 8

Morris County - 2

Nacogdoches County - 31, 3 deaths

Panola County - 7, 1 death

Polk County - 8

Rains County - 1

Rusk County - 14

San Augustine County - 9, 1 death

Shelby County - 21

Smith County - 88, 2 deaths

Titus County - 6

Trinity County - 3

Upshur County - 6

Van Zandt County - 8, 1 death

Wood County - 5

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

