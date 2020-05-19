CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Health District has announced a second death related to COVID-19.
According to the CCHD, the county has had 36 positive cases with 17 recoveries.
As of Tuesday, May 19, at 8 a.m., East Texas has recorded 87 deaths from COVID-19.
In an effort to try and prevent the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises practicing the following:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.