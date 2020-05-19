CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Health District has announced a second death related to COVID-19.

According to the CCHD, the county has had 36 positive cases with 17 recoveries.

As of Tuesday, May 19, at 8 a.m., East Texas has recorded 87 deaths from COVID-19.

In an effort to try and prevent the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises practicing the following:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.