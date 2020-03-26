CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Cherokee County has reported its first case of COVID-19, according to the Cherokeean Herald.

The newspaper did not have any details on the specifics of the case.

Cherokee County is the third county in East Texas to report its first case Thursday, behind Harrison and Shelby counties.

Below is a full list of East Texas counties reporting at least one case of COVID-19:

Angelina County - 1

Bowie County - 1

Cass County - 1

Cherokee County - 1

Gregg County - 3

Harrison County - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 1

Rusk County - 2

Shelby County - 1

Smith County - 21; 1 death

Upshur County - 1

Van Zandt County - 1

The Texas Department of State Health Services is updating Texans daily on the latest statewide stats related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the most recent data released on Thursday at 11 a.m.:

21,424 tests have been given (2,680 - public labs; 18,744 - private labs)

1,396 positive cases reported

18 deaths

92 of 254 counties have positive cases

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.