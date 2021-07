The body was found in a driveway on Highway 110 North in New Summerfield.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: According the sheriff's office, four bodies were found with gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office is currently searching for a male suspect.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they are currently investigating a body that was found in a driveway on Highway 110 North in New Summerfield.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office 903-683-2271.