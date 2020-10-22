Cherokee County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts may contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 903-683-2271.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 27-year-old woman.

According to CCSO, Brittney Nicole Aguirre left her home located in the northwest portion of Cherokee County. She last had contact with her family sometime this month.

She is described as 5'4" and weighs 240 lbs.

Officials say Aguirre is on several medications for various conditions.

It is unknown if she left walking or got a ride with someone.