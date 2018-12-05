For the first time since 2002, the Cherokee Rose Festival is returning to Gilmer. It will be hosted Saturday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the Upshur County Courthouse.

One of this year's most talked about event is the turtle race.

“We have a lot of excitement around the turtle race believe it or not," said Ealise Nolan, a coordinator for the festival. "We have a turtle race at 9 o’clock in the morning and everyone is so excited about that. We keep seeing Facebook posts on our Facebook Page about people looking for that turtle. It’s $150 and $25 prize so people are out there in the ponds and the streams in Lake Gilmer looking for their turtles to bring to the race.”

All the money raised through the festival will go towards literacy programs and agricultural awareness in Upshur County.

