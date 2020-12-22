Chicago man arrested after Nacogdoches police seize 28 lbs. of cocaine during traffic stop

Carlos Del Pilar was arrested for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A Chicago man was arrested Tuesday morning in Nacogdoches for transporting 28 pounds of powder cocaine.

According to Nacogdoches police, around 10:17 a.m., a Nacogdoches Police K9 officer conducted a traffic stop on a gray Dodge Journey that was traveling in the 3700 block of Northwest Stallings Drive.

During a consensual search, officers located numerous packages containing cocaine inside the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Carlos Del Pilar, 33, of Chicago, IL., was arrested for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Del Pilar is currently being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail.