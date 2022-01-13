Chick-fil-A awards Goodwill Industries of East Texas with $100K grant

This grant will support Goodwill’s skills training and vocational opportunities for people with barriers for employment in East Texas.

TYLER, Texas — Chick-fil-A has awarded Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. a $100,000 grant as a recipient of the 2022 True Inspiration Award.

Goodwill of East Texas provides a variety of job skills training from resume writing to cyber security certification training to job placement, and is one of 34 organizations recognized for a commitment to serving individuals in the areas of education, hunger or homelessness. In addition to serving their communities in these areas, the recipient organizations are either Black-led or serve communities of color.

Chick-fil-A increased its investment in the initiative last year, with a collective $5 million awarded to recipients for the second year in a row.

The 2022’s True Inspiration Awards grants range from $30,000 to $350,000, and Chick-fil-A is proud to have a Tyler organization amongst this year’s recipients.