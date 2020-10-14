Chick-fil-A coming to Jacksonville

Chick-fil-A will be coming to the old Jacksonville Public Library spot, located at 502 S. Jackson Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The home of the original chicken sandwich is coming to Jacksonville after the sale of the former library site was finalized last week.

City officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday morning announcing Chick-fil-A will be coming to the old Jacksonville Public Library spot, located at 502 S. Jackson Street.

In honor of Jacksonville's tomato connections, a concrete tomato with a Chick-fil-A logo to make the announcement.