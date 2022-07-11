Chick-fil-A giving away free nuggets for one week

The popular food chain is giving away free 8-count nugget packs to thank the community for their continued support.

SAN ANTONIO — Everybody's favorite fast food chain Chick-fil-A wants to thank the Alamo City for their continued support by giving out free nuggets!

Starting Wednesday, July 13 until Wednesday, July 20, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the San Antonio area are offering a free 8-count nugget to thank guests for eating more chicken. The free offer is limited to one 8-count Nugget per person, while supplies last.

“Chick-fil-A is excited to offer the San Antonio community a free 8-count nugget,” said Juan Garza, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Stone Oak. “We hope our guests stop by and enjoy the nuggets as a tasty summer treat.”

You can access the nugget offer via their Chick-fil-A App and redeem the free entrée during regular restaurant hours. Also remember that Chick-Fil-A is closed on Sundays.

CLICK HERE for locations.

