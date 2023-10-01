Chick-fil-A in Tyler to adjust their dining room hours

Effective Monday, Oct. 2, one restaurant location will be adjusting their dining room hours.

TYLER, Texas — One Chick-fil-A location in Tyler is adjusting their dining room hours.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 2, the Chick-fil-A located at 5716 S Broadway Ave in Tyler will be adjusting their dining room hours.

According to a Facebook post, the restaurant will be closing their dining room at 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday.

The location's drive-thru will remain open until 10 p.m. during normal business hours, Monday through Saturday.