Chick-fil-A in Tyler to adjust their dining room hours

TYLER, Texas — One Chick-fil-A location in Tyler is adjusting their dining room hours.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 2, the Chick-fil-A located at 5716 S Broadway Ave in Tyler will be adjusting their dining room hours.
According to a Facebook post, the restaurant will be closing their dining room at 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday.
The location's drive-thru will remain open until 10 p.m. during normal business hours, Monday through Saturday.
This change comes after reviewing other locations within the area and allowing for workers to improve their ritual cleaning measures.