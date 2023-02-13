Chick-fil-A to open new location in Henderson this week

Also as a part of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America to help local food pantries in the greater Tyler-Longview area.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENDERSON, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from March 2021 and about the Jacksonville Chick-fil-A.

Get ready -- more chicken is coming to East Texas! Chick-fil-A, the home of the original chicken sandwich, will open its latest location in Henderson this Thursday.

The new restaurant will be at 2416 US Highway 79 South and open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

According to the announcement, Chick-fil-A Henderson will employ about 80 full and part-time employees and honor 100 local heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

Michael Bringman will be the independent franchised owner/operator of Chick-fil-A Henderson, which is joining 15 other Chick-fil-A locations in the Tyler-Longview area.

“My goal for Chick-fil-A Henderson is to give everyone that comes into the restaurant a 20-minute vacation,” Bringman said. “By that, I mean that when someone decides to dine with us, I want them to be able to enjoy a great meal alongside people who genuinely care for them. I want to allow them the opportunity to forget everything else that is going on in their lives and just be in that moment of refuge, rest and reflection.”

Also as a part of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America to help local food pantries in the greater Tyler-Longview area in the fight against hunger.