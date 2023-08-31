Crews working to clean up 'chicken remains' spill on FM 14 in Smith County

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Crews are working to clear a HAZMAT spill that happened Thursday morning in Smith County.

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, the spill occurred on FM 14, just south of I-20.

Fire Marshal Paul Findley says the spill of “chicken remains” made the roadways very slick in front of the Pilot Co. gas station and is impacting traffic in both directions.

"The Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department has washed off the roadway and is waiting for Texas Department of Transportation personnel to sand the area," the fire marshal's office said.