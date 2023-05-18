Chicken Salad Chick in Tyler to host grand opening June 7

TYLER, Texas — One of Tyler's newest and most anticipated restaurant openings is right around the corner.
According to Chicken Salad Chick, they will host their grand opening event Wednesday, June 7, at 10:30 a.m., located at 4710 S. Broadway Ave., next to Hobby Lobby.
As part of their grand opening, they've planned a week of giveaways.
"An early arrival is highly recommended for guests seeking to be counted as one of the first 100," the restaurant said. "Each guest will be assigned a number corresponding to their place in line when they arrive by a member of the Chicken Salad Chick team beginning at 8 a.m. The first 100 guests must remain in line until the restaurant opens and download the Craving Credits app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of 'The Chick' or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure your spot. If a guest leaves the line for any reason, their spot will be awarded to the next guest in line."
The deal is not available in the drive-thru. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday, June 12, following their grand opening.