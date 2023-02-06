Chicken salad restaurant coming to Tyler

Chicken Salad Chick currently has several locations in the Dallas and Houston areas and Shreveport.

TYLER, Texas — A new place to get some chicken salad will soon be coming to Tyler.

Chicken Salad Chick, which serves over 12 flavors of chicken salad, was approved for a building permit at 4710 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler, according to the city of Tyler website.

The permit was applied for on Dec. 30 and approved this past Thursday, the website shows.

According to the Chicken Salad Chick, the chicken salad is made by hand every morning, using only premium chicken tenderloin and the variety of recipes are crafted from sweet and savory ingredients along with a blend of spices and seasoning.

In addition to the chicken salad, the menu also features items like grape salad and broccoli salad, homemade pimento cheese, gourmet soups and seasonal desserts.

Stacy Brown started Chicken Salad Chick in her kitchen while on a mission of finding the perfect chicken salad recipe, but she realized everyone enjoys their chicken salad differently.

She and her husband turned her idea into the "first and only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant franchise in the country," the restaurant website stated.