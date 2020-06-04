MABANK, Texas — A Kemp Police Department sergeant was shot during a standoff on Sunday.

According to the KPD, around 4:45 p.m., officers were called to assist the Mabank Police Department with a barricaded subject.

KPD Chief Suzanne Martin says several officers entered an apartment and cleared the residence when noises were heard in the ceiling.

"Shots were fired by the suspect through the ceiling and a Kemp sergeant was hit in the shoulder," a statement from the department said. :The scene is still active and more information will come later."

The sergeant is in stable and waiting to be taken to an area hospital for surgery.

Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information is made available.