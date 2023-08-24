Child Advocacy Center of Smith County dedicates new building

TYLER, Texas — The Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County (CACSC) hosted a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new building.
"Celebrating the opening of the Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County's new home with the supporters who made this dream a reality is an exciting day in the history of our organization," Chief Executive Officer Terri Smith said. "These kind friends believe that the children we serve deserve a building that reflects the healing, safety and hope that is provided through the services we offer."
The CACSC serves child victims of physical and sexual abuse and strives to protect and restore the lives of abused children through team investigations, healing services, community outreach and strategic partnerships.
To read more from our news partners visit, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.