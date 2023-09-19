Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Marshall

The investigation is ongoing.

MARSHALL, Texas — An East Texas child is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Marshall.

According to the Marshall Police Department, on Monday, Sept. 18, around 6:40 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Lower Port Caddo Rd. on reports a child had been hit by a vehicle while riding in a battery-powered toy car .

The driver remained on the scene and no charges have been filed.

“It is a tragedy to lose a child in our community,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family."