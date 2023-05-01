Child dies after being hit by vehicle, Panola County officials investigate

According to officials, Panola County 911 received a call at around 12:40 p.m. of a child that was hit by a vehicle outside a residence on County Road 337.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a child after being hit by a vehicle in DeBerry.

According the PCSO, Panola County 911 received a call at around 12:40 p.m. of a child that was hit by a vehicle outside a residence on County Road 337.

Multiple officials arrived to the scene but the child died from their injuries, officials said.

PCSO continues to investigative this case and the child's body was sent for an autopsy.