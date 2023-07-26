Police say it's too early to tell if charges will be filed. About 30 minutes passed between the girl's disappearance and police being called.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police say they are investigating after a 4-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in her family's above-ground pool Wednesday evening in a far-southwest-side neighborhood.

The incident is believed to be accidental.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) arrived to the 9100 block of Ocean Gate around 8 p.m. after the family called and reported their child missing, according to Sgt. Washington Moscoso. Police canvassed the area and soon found the unidentified girl "face down" in the pool.

The 4-year-old has been identified as Jazida Hernandez Cervera, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

They immediately pulled her out and tried to resuscitate her, but Jazida was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to a local hospital, Moscoso said.

"The family was outside in the yard, the little girl just got away from them," he said, calling it "a tragic situation."

Moscoso says it's believed about a half-hour passed between when the child went missing and when police were called. No charges have been filed, but investigators were still on the scene at 10:15 p.m. interviewing witnesses.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.