Child flown to Dallas hospital following 2-vehicle wreck in Van

VAN, Texas — A child was flown to Dallas following a Thursday night wreck in Van.

According to the Van Fire Department, just after 10 p.m., officials responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 314 and Farm-to-Market Road 1995.

"The occupants of one vehicle had to be extricated from the car with the 'jaws of life” rescue tools by the responding firefighters," the VFD said in a statement.

Several people, including children, were taken to a local hospital. Some of the injuries are life-threatening, according to the VFD.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, one of the juvenile victims was flown to Children's Medical Center in Dallas for further treatment. The child is in critical condition.