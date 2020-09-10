Child flown to Dallas hospital following 2-vehicle wreck in Van

VAN, Texas — A child was flown to Dallas following a Thursday night wreck in Van.
According to the Van Fire Department, just after 10 p.m., officials responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 314 and Farm-to-Market Road 1995.
"The occupants of one vehicle had to be extricated from the car with the 'jaws of life” rescue tools by the responding firefighters," the VFD said in a statement.
Several people, including children, were taken to a local hospital. Some of the injuries are life-threatening, according to the VFD.
Around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, one of the juvenile victims was flown to Children's Medical Center in Dallas for further treatment. The child is in critical condition.
CBS19 will update this article as more information is released.