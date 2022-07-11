East Texas child hospitalized after near-drowning incident, according to deputies

The child was rushed to a local hospital once emergency personnel arrived on scene. As of yesterday, the child is in stable condition, according to deputies.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas child was hospitalized after a near-drowning event over the weekend.

On Saturday, July 9, deputies and emergency responders in Nacogdoches County responded to a call at 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of CR 250.

According to documents, once deputies were on the scene they discovered that a 5-year-old was pulled from a pond that the child had accidentally become submerged in.

It has been reported that the child does not know how to swim. One of the deputies from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office and a Texas Department of Public Safety state trooper performed CPR on the child.

Documents state that both personnel were reviving the child until emergency medical services arrived to the scene.